Three industrial warehouses to be built at Peterborough business park

One objection was raised against the plans

Plans have been approved by Peterborough City Council for the construction of three new industrial warehouses at a business park in Hampton.

Applicant, Beeson Wright Ltd, has already come to arrangements with three companies to occupy the warehouses located off Club Way, Cygnet Park.

Two of the units will be a mixed use of workshop and warehouses with associated office space, while the third will be occupied as a builders’ merchants, including external storage of goods for sale.

The site for the warehouse development at Cygnet Park

The site is part of a wider industrial estate containing various industrial and storage uses, including a Jewson trade counter site and a car dealership directly opposite.

The new units will provide nine lorry parking spaces in total and 113 car parking spaces. There will also be 60 spaces for cycle parking.

A design and access statement, produced by Eddisons, stated: “The proposed development will provide high quality development providing much needed, purpose-designed space in a location already allocated for such development.”

It added: “The application therefore represents sustainable development that supports economic growth and activity.”

Hampton Parish Council supported the plans but British Sugar, which has offices nearby, objected on the grounds of potential noise disturbance and requested the approval of a landscaping scheme around the perimeter.

City council case officer Connor Liken recommended that the plans should be approved.

He wrote: “Acceptable opportunities for landscaping have been provided for within the site boundaries, and a condition to secure the implementation of that landscaping (as requested in the consultation response received from nearby British Sugar) is recommended.”

Mr Liken added: “The surrounding area is characterised by high-quality modern commercial development including offices, light industrial units, vehicle sales/repair and mixed commercial premises.

“In this context the crisp modern architecture that has been proposed would be neither incongruous nor overly prominent, with the three proposed units having an appropriate bulk/scale/massing and acceptable external materials palette.”

The application was approved by planners on March 26 and construction must begin within three years.