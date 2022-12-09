Staff at a Peterborough insurance giant have used their skills to help a charity launch an online gift shop.

Volunteers from technology, marketing and finance sections at BGL Insurance (BGLi) have come to the aid of the Bourne-based Don’t Lose Hope, which offers professional counselling service for the community.

The BGLi colleagues were able to use their business skills and resources that are not available within Don’t Lose Hope, by supporting the charity’s team to launch its first online gift shop, which was a major technical project that is expected to significantly increase profits for the cause.

The help was provided during a skills-based volunteering day as part of BGLi’s first Charity Hackathon.

Emily Taylor, CSR Manager at BGLi, said: “The Hackathon provided the perfect platform for our colleagues to share the passion and expertise they use in their day-to-day roles, to make a real impact to our charity partners.

"Donating time and hands on support to a charity can often make as big an impact as money and the work completed by our teams, has the potential to really make an important long-term difference.”

Nicola Brister, founder and chief executive of Don’t Lose Hope, said: “We are so thankful to the team at BGLi.

"Their enthusiasm and excitement on the day helped us to get our online gift shop off the ground.

"The Hackathon was a truly enjoyable and rewarding day and will hopefully mean more sales and profit to support the vital work that we do."