Kind-hearted staff at Peterborough-based Amazon are doing their bit to help children’s dreams come true.

The colleagues at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Kingston Park have raised £1,000 for Wishes 4 Kids.

The charity aims to bring a period of respite to children who are life-limited, terminally ill or have suffered abuse.

Gary Lowe with some of the Wishes4Kids Trustees and Ambassadors.

And the donation, collected through various fund-raising activities, will be used towards granting the wish of a trip to Legoland in Windsor for a six-year-old boy who is currently battling cancer.

The charity was nominated by Amazon staff member Caroline Thompson who said: “I am so pleased that Amazon is recognising the great work of the team at Wishes 4 Kids with this donation.

"This charity makes a huge difference in the lives of many young people, providing them with a moment that will be treasured forever.”

Gareth Davies, general manager at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “Wishes 4 Kids is a fantastic charity that has worked to bring joy to thousands of children. I’m pleased we could lend a helping hand to the staff and volunteers with this donation.”

Gary Lowe, charity manager at Wishes 4 Kids, said: “On behalf of everyone at Wishes 4 Kids, I would like to thank Gareth and the team at Amazon for this donation.

"Each donation we receive helps us continue to provide wishes for young people and we’re grateful for this support from Amazon.”

