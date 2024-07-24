Sound Advice Hearing celebrates reopening of Market Deeping branch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sound Advice Hearing, the independent audiologist renowned for providingexceptional hearing care services, is thrilled to announce the reopening of its MarketDeeping branch after a comprehensive refurbishment.

The newly renovated facility, located at 37 Market Place is now open and equipped with state-of-the-art technology and enhanced amenities to better serve the hearing health needs of the community. The refurbishments were undertaken with the goal ofcreating a welcoming and comfortable environment for all our clients.

“We are incredibly pleased to be back in our Market Deeping location,” said Paul Scigala, Managing Director of Sound Advice Hearing. “The upgrades to our facility will significantly enhance the experience for our clients, ensuring they continue to receive the best possible care in a modern and comfortable setting.”

Sound Advice Hearing extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Deepings Community Centre for their support and hospitality during the renovation period. Their generosity allowed us to continue serving our clients uninterrupted and exceeded our expectations.

To celebrate the reopening, Sound Advice Hearing invites the community to visit the refurbished branch and explore the improved services and facilities at the Open Event on Tuesday 30th July.