Smart Solutions announces return of Cyber Networking Breakfast Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which took place last October, proved to be more than just an occasion; it ignited a wave of enthusiasm among local businesses to fortify their cybersecurity strategies.

The invaluable discussions, connections, and insights shared have fuelled Smart Solutions' determination to build on that momentum. This time, Smart Solutions has assembled another stellar line-up of speakers, offering keynotes that promise to be both informative and transformative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Melling, Sales and Marketing Manager at Smart Solutions expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We were thrilled with the fantastic response to our very first Cyber Networking Breakfast last October, and we're excited to build upon that success with our upcoming event.

Smart Solutions team w/ local business owners & Club Ambassador and former CEO of Posh, Bob Symns.

"It is a testament to the increasing importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape. I'm especially excited about providing attendees with the opportunity to witness first-hand how easy it can be to get hacked, as well as offering them the chance to check if their business domain has been compromised on the dark web - something you don’t get the chance to do every day."

What to Expect:

Exclusive Keynotes: Attendees can engage with speakers at the forefront of cybersecurity, who will deliver keynotes covering the latest trends, strategies for safeguarding businesses, and the unseen impacts of cyber threats.

Networking Opportunities: Business owners can connect, share experiences, and learn from each other.

Complimentary Attendance: This event is free, however, spaces are limited, and they'll fill up fast.

Additionally, there will be an opportunity to experience a captivating guided tour of the Peterborough United football stadium. Plus, attendees will also have the chance to win exclusive Posh giveaways.