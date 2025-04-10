SEP Geospatial upgrades Huntingdon depot with new 6,000 sq ft facility

SEP Geospatial Cambridgeshire Depot

Geospatial technology and surveying equipment specialist SEP Geospatial has opened a new 6,000 square foot depot in Huntingdon, tripling its footprint in Cambridgeshire to meet growing demand across the South East.

The company supplies Surveying Equipment including Total Stations, GNSS and Laser Scanners to professionals working in construction, engineering, and infrastructure. It also provides equipment hire, repairs, calibration, training and next day delivery; supporting customers from project planning through to completion with industry leading technical support.

The new depot gives SEP a much larger base for its expanding hire fleet, customer support team, and in-house servicing with three new roles created as part of the investment.

Founded in 2017 as a division of SEP Engineers, SEP Geospatial has grown rapidly to become a key player in the industry. It now operates from three regional hubs in Lathom (Lancashire), Tewkesbury (Gloucestershire), and Huntingdon (Cambridgeshire), providing nationwide coverage.

Drew Arscott, South East Regional Director, said: “Cambridgeshire has been a great base for us from day one. Demand has grown year on year, and this move gives us the space, team, and infrastructure we need to scale up and keep service levels high.”

The new Huntingdon site replaces a smaller 2,000 square foot facility opened in 2020. Its location and transport links enhance SEP's ability to provide next-day delivery, helping customers get the tools they need without delays.

Managing Director, Oliver Brooks, said: “We’re proud of how far the business has come in a short space of time. This move is a major step forward as it helps us meet demand across the South East and makes us more responsive to customers nationwide.”

SEP Geospatial is part of the Three Shapes Management Group, alongside SEP Engineers, SEP Technical, and SitePro. Together, the group supports clients across the UK with integrated geospatial, engineering, and technical solutions.