Seal of Excellence for Peterborough building site manager

A building site manager in Peterborough has won praise for his dedication to service.

Mark Tattershall, who heads up construction at Bovis Homes’ Hampton Water site in Peterborough, has been named as a winner of a Seal of Excellence in the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job awards.

Mr Tattershall scooped his first NHBC Pride in the Job award earlier this year, which led to him securing the prestigious Seal of Excellence. Both awards were earned for his work at Hampton Water.

He started overseeing construction work at Hampton Water in July last year, having previously worked as a site manager with Linden Homes for three years. Both developers are part of Vistry Group, which also includes Vistry Partnerships.

He said: “A Seal of Excellence is a huge honour.

“This achievement is a reflection of the hard work of the team, who are passionate about what they do and committed to delivering high-quality homes for our customers.

He added: “The pandemic brought its own set of challenges, including health and safety hazards and a shortage of materials and labour, so I feel even more proud for securing this award.”