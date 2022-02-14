Schools, a cinema, flats and a university - the ongoing development work in Peterborough

Two schools are currently being built - the controversial St John Henry Newton Catholic Primary School in Hampton Lakes, and Manor Drive Academy, Northborough Road, with pupil set to start later this year.

For younger children, a new nursery school is under construction at Whittlesey Road, Stanground - on the site of the former Fenman pub, while for older students, work on the university is still progressing.

One of the biggest projects in the city is Fletton Quays. Construction work on the Government office hub was completed last year, and finishing work inside is now taking place. Works are progressing on flats and the Hilton hotel.

Work on the new cinema at Queensgate is still on course to be completed later this year.

