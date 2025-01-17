S.C. Agency partners with ActivInsights to deliver comprehensive digital healthcare solutions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

S.C. Agency, a leading creative design agency, announces its successful collaboration with ActivInsights, a pioneering global healthcare technology company based in Cambridgeshire.

The partnership has resulted in a comprehensive suite of digital and print materials supporting ActivInsights' mission to revolutionise clinical research and healthcare delivery through advanced wearable technology.

S.C. Agency has delivered a wide range of creative solutions for ActivInsights, including a new website design and development, corporate identity materials, and various marketing collateral. This work has culminated in supporting ActivInsights' presence at the prestigious 7th Annual Digital Implementation Summit hosted by Pfizer in Boston, where the company showcased its ground-

"Our collaboration with ActivInsights demonstrates our ability to translate complex healthcare technology into compelling visual narratives," said Angela O’Donnell, Director at S.C. Agency. "We're proud to support a company that has deployed its technologies to over 500,000 participants worldwide across more than 200 clinical trials."

The comprehensive creative package delivered by S.C. Agency includes:

Website redesign and development

Corporate stationery and brand materials

Digital media assets for social platforms

Event materials including pull-up banners and booklets

PowerPoint presentation design

Custom lifestyle imagery

Advertising and promotional materials

ActivInsights, which launched the world's first dedicated raw-data wrist wearable over 15 years ago, stands at the forefront of digital healthcare innovation. The company specialises in delivering activity, sleep, and lifestyle insights to healthcare professionals through their wearables, connected technologies, and secure data infrastructure.

The collaboration particularly supported ActivInsights' participation in the 7th Annual Digital Implementation Summit, where the company shared insights from successful projects such as the Safeheart project, demonstrating the effective implementation of remote monitoring technologies in decentralised clinical trials.