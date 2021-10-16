Sales soar for Bourne travel agent who opened during pandemic

Shaun Taylor.

Shaun Taylor, who operates Inspire Travel by Shaun, in Abbey Road, says the outlook for travel is now so positive that he is looking to recruit an apprentice.

And he says that with the Government cutting the so-called Red List for travel and less Covid-19 testing required, customers have opted to give themselves something to look forward to by booking holidays.

Mr Taylor, who previously worked for Thomas Cook and TUI, said: “I’ve just taken bookings for some really high value holidays. The market is picking up all the time. So much so, that I am now actively looking to recruit a trainee.”

He wants to employ his first sales consultant via the Kickstart scheme which offers jobs to 16 to 24-year-olds.

Mr Taylor added: “I’m hoping to have filled the position by the end of October or early November.

“It really is a great opportunity for someone local who wants to try a career in travel.

“The trainee will work 25 hours a week, with training on top, with their wages paid by the Government. After the six months, I hope to take the person on as a member of staff.”

Mr Taylor says investing in his new store was a big gamble as it opened in the midst of the pandemic.

He said: “I am getting more and more enquiries every day as confidence returns.

“Cruises seem to be getting popular again, both ocean and river, and consumers appear to want more luxury now, after not being able to have one for so long.