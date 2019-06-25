Royal visitor gets behind-the-scenes look at manufacturing at iconic Peterborough engineering company

The Duke of Gloucester was given a behind-the-scenes tour of a leading engineering company in Peterborough.

His Royal Highness was guest of honour at Peter Brotherhood, in Papyrus Way, Werrington, and was given a tour of the manufacturing centre which creates steam turbines, turbo generators and gas compressors for customers around the world.

The Duke of Gloucester at Peter Brotherhood.

During the visit, the Duke saw a series of demonstrations showing the processes involved in manufacturing steam turbines.

He also met some of the next generation of engineers who are currently completing apprenticeships at Peter Brotherhood, as well as a number of long-serving members of staff.

Austen Adams, divisional managing director of the company, which is part of Chatteris-based Avingtrans, said: “We’re delighted to welcome The Duke of Gloucester to Peter Brotherhood and demonstrate the high-quality engineering work taking place across the group to His Royal Highness.

“Peter Brotherhood has been a key employer in the local area for over 100 years and is known for its innovative approach.

The Duke of Gloucester with Peter Brotherhood general manager Greg Harding.

"Over time it has developed an enviable international reputation as a leading supplier of turbines, generators and compressors for a range of performance-critical industries, including offshore oil & gas, petrochemical, marine, and waste to energy.

“Known for its innovative approach, the business is primarily an exporter and, as such, plays a key role flying the flag for great British engineering in what are increasingly important international markets.”

The Duke’s visit is the second Royal visit for Avingtrans companies in the last few months, with Princess Anne visiting Peter Brotherhood’s sister company - Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris in March.

The Duke of Gloucester gets an insight into engineering at Peter Brotherhood.