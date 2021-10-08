Royal Mail deliver more than 100 Christmas jobs to Peterborough

Royal Mail have started their Christmas recruitment campaign

In total 119 temporary positions across a variety of shifts will be available in the city, from late October through to early January 2022. The peak of the additional temporary work will be in the busiest month of December.

Royal Mail has set up a dedicated website for people to apply for the Christmas temporary vacancies: https://jobs.royalmailgroup.com/go/Christmas-Recruitment/4479401/

Royal Mail also has a year-round recruitment drive where it recruits postal workers into its Delivery Offices around the UK. There are a range of permanent and temporary delivery roles in sites across England, Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland. More information is available at www.royalmailgroup.com/careers

Royal Mail Chief People Officer, Zareena Brown, said “Our seasonal workforce is incredibly important to our operation and we very much look forward to welcoming those who return year after year as well as those who may be joining us for the first time. Being part of delivering Christmas is a brilliant experience and one that we know offers lots of opportunities for employment and engagement in the communities we serve.”