When choosing somewhere to enjoy a quick lunch with friends, or a big Christmas family meal – diners may want the assurance of a venue with a fresh five-star rating for food hygiene

So here we present a list of restaurants, cafes and pubs in and around Peterborough which have been awarded the highest rating within the last three months.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives customers information about the hygiene standards found at the time of their inspection. There are six possible ratings, rating from 0 (urgent improvement required) to 5 (very good).

All those featured here – presented in no particular order - have achieved the top rating for food hygiene since the end of August. There are many more five-star rated eateries in Peterborough that were inspected more than three months ago. Visit the Food Standards Agency online for more information.

5-star eateries See our run-down of the Peterborough area eateries awarded a 5-star food hygiene rating within the last three months.

The Chubby Castor Located on Peterborough Road, Castor. Inspected on September 16

Taj Mahal Located on Lincoln Road. Inspected on October 23