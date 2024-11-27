Revealed: Peterborough restaurants, cafes and pubs recently awarded a 5-star food hygiene rating

By Gemma Gadd
Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:41 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 11:33 BST
All premises on the list were inspected within the last three months

When choosing somewhere to enjoy a quick lunch with friends, or a big Christmas family meal – diners may want the assurance of a venue with a fresh five-star rating for food hygiene

So here we present a list of restaurants, cafes and pubs in and around Peterborough which have been awarded the highest rating within the last three months.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives customers information about the hygiene standards found at the time of their inspection. There are six possible ratings, rating from 0 (urgent improvement required) to 5 (very good).

All those featured here – presented in no particular order - have achieved the top rating for food hygiene since the end of August. There are many more five-star rated eateries in Peterborough that were inspected more than three months ago. Visit the Food Standards Agency online for more information.

See our run-down of the Peterborough area eateries awarded a 5-star food hygiene rating within the last three months.

1. 5-star eateries

See our run-down of the Peterborough area eateries awarded a 5-star food hygiene rating within the last three months. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Located on Peterborough Road, Castor. Inspected on September 16

2. The Chubby Castor

Located on Peterborough Road, Castor. Inspected on September 16 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Located on Lincoln Road. Inspected on October 23

3. Taj Mahal

Located on Lincoln Road. Inspected on October 23 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Located on Lincoln Road. Inspected on October 23

4. Tavan Restaurant

Located on Lincoln Road. Inspected on October 23 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice