Ambitious restaurant plans look set to transform a prominent, empty Peterborough city centre building.

The former Yorkshire Bank, on the corner of Church Street and Cross Street, has sat vacant since 2017.

Now, through city based Good-Design-Ing Ltd, a Hampton-based hospitality company has submitted a planning application to the city council for the proposed change of use of the building to a restaurant, across two floors, and the installation of external kitchen extraction plant.

Dating back to the mid 19th century, the building, with a long established commercial use, is listed and within the City Centre Conservation Area.

The former Yorkshire Bank building at Church Street

"The applicant wishes to re invigorate the building and bring it back to a practical use that suits the locality, which has a number of food establishments,” says the agent.

“The restaurant element is located in a heavily populated food orientated part of the city and the client has an established track record with the provision of restaurants.”

Installation of the kitchen extraction plant would be the only change to the external fabric of the building, while inside office partitioning walls formed for the bank’s use would be removed.

The ground floor conversion would see the creation of a main dining area, bar and kitchen, while the first floor would have a secondary restaurant, bar and kitchen with two smaller private dining rooms overlooking St John’s Square.