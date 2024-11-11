Renowned national law firm sponsors charity event to help combat domestic violence

A legal 500 firm, specialising in family law, has pledged its support to victims of domestic abuse by sponsoring the first Peterborough Women's Aid Charity Ball.

Cartwright King representatives joined individuals for the sold-out inaugural event at the Holiday Inn in Peterborough on November 2nd to raise money for the only specialist domestic abuse service in the area.

Since its inception in 1975, Peterborough Women’s Aid (PWA) has provided safe and stable refuge accommodation for women and children fleeing high risk domestic abuse who are potentially at risk of homicide.

The organisation is on a mission to empower victims to be in control of their own future and create everlasting change. PWA has also confirmed its commitment to a whole system approach of prevention, awareness and intervention.

Supporting the event as a Silver Sponsor for the ball, Cartwright King’s specialisation in family law, aligns with the organisation’s commitment to protecting the best interests of children and their families.

The firm’s nationwide teams provide expert guidance and support in a range of child care matters, including child protection investigations, care proceedings, adoption and fostering, domestic abuse and violence, child arrangements orders, and special guardianship orders.

Reflecting on the new partnership, Cartwright King’s Regional Director and Head of Care, Rachel Maclean, said the firm’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of children is at the heart of everything it does.

“I have been very impressed by the support and kindness given to women across Peterborough and surrounding areas,” Ms Maclean said.

“At the ball, businesses and individuals made pledges to pay for children’s school uniforms, sponsor a day trip for the families in refuge, ensure all the families have a Christmas dinner and pay off private counselling for those in trauma and need.

“I am always inspired by PAW’s inclusivity. This is a vital part of our community and empowers so many to be safe and make changes.

“At Cartwright King, we believe in the power of collective action to make communities safer and more supportive. Partnering with PWA is a meaningful way to contribute to a future where women and children can thrive, free from fear.”

Kicking off the night with a three-course meal, attendees flooded the dance floor and enjoyed entertainment, while the raffle and auction continued to raise vital funds for PWA.

The money will assist the organisation to continue its services, including an advice line, webchat, survivor group work, programs and awareness and empowering sessions.

Through its refuge support, PWA has eight self-contained rooms for women and their children, supplemented by communal areas and facilities, on average, supporting approximately 31 women survivors and 50 children per year.

Child support workers offer additional help, while a specialist service for the Lithuanian Community in Peterborough is also on offer.

Ms Maclean expressed her enjoyment of the evening and pride of the work the PWA does in supporting vulnerable women and children.

She continued: “Supporting Peterborough Women's Aid goes beyond financial sponsorship; it’s about joining a movement that prioritises safety, empowerment, and change.

“This inaugural ball is a powerful step toward that mission, and together, we can create lasting change that gives survivors the tools they need to rebuild their lives.”