Renee Hunt Peterborough local announced as finalists in 2024 Bupa everywoman in Technology Awards
The finalists have been announced for the 2024 Bupa everywoman in Technology Awards.
The finalists have been announced for the 2024 Bupa everywoman in Technology Awards and Renee Hunt, Chief Technology Officer at Compare the Market, from Peterborough, is a finalist in the CTO/CIO of the Year Award, sponsored by Accenture.