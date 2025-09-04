Quilting expert Sarah Payne launches revolutionary eco-friendly craft tools in partnership with ReallyRecycle

Ethar Alali and Sarah Payne with the first product in their sustainable range of crafting tools.

First-of-its-Kind Bella Thread Cutter made from 100% reclaimed materials uses less than 1 per cent of the energy compared to conventional manufacturing.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading quilting expert, fabric designer and TV demonstrator Sarah Payne has announced the launch of an innovative new range of sustainable craft tools, developed in collaboration with eco-specialists ReallyRecycle. The partnership, born from their shared workspace at Native Space, Peterborough's innovative co-warehousing and business growth hub, represents a groundbreaking approach to sustainable craft tool manufacturing.

The debut product, the “Bella Thread Cutter”, exemplifies the circular economy in action. This ingenious tool gives new life to rotary cutter blades that are no longer sharp enough for fabric cutting but retain perfect functionality for precision thread cutting. Each Bella Thread Cutter is crafted from 100 per cent reclaimed materials and uses a remarkable 99.74 per cent less energy to produce compared to conventional manufacturing methods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're literally turning waste into wonder," explains Sarah Payne. "The beauty of the Bella Thread Cutter isn't just in its functionality – it's in knowing that every tool represents materials saved from landfill and energy saved from our planet."

The Bella Thread Cutter made entirely from reclaimed materials

The collaboration showcases the power of proximity in sustainable business. With ReallyRecycle specialising in products crafted from reclaimed materials for the circular economy, and Sarah's expertise in soft crafts, the partnership was a natural fit. Remarkably, the distance between manufacture and distribution is just 5 feet, 4 inches – Sarah's own height – demonstrating the ultimate in local, sustainable production.

The launch coincides perfectly with Sarah's expanded media presence as a regular demonstrator on the new Hobbycraft TV channel, broadcasting from dedicated TV studios in Oundle, launching 4th September 2025. Viewers can expect to see Sarah Payne Quilter showcasing various soft crafts techniques and sustainable crafting practices.

"This partnership represents everything we believe in at ReallyRecycle.com," says Ethar Alali, CEO. "Working alongside Sarah has allowed us to create tools that don't just serve the crafting community – they actively contribute to a more sustainable future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bella Thread Cutter is the first in a planned range of innovative tools designed specifically for soft craft hobbyists, all maintaining the commitment to carbon neutrality and 100% reclaimed materials.

The Bella Thread Cutter made entirely from reclaimed materials

Sarah Payne continues to inspire the quilting and soft crafts community through her work at Native Space Peterborough and can be found sharing tips, techniques, and sustainable crafting inspiration on Facebook.