Queensgate to offer Peterborough Christmas shoppers free parking during weeknights in December

Offer comes in bid to attract more shoppers to city centre

Christmas shoppers have been given a boost in Peterborough – as Queensgate has announced there will be free car parking on week nights throughout December.

The shopping center, which has had a big November with the opening of the Odeon Cinema and Sostrene Grene, has announced that parking will be free after 5pm on weeknights through all of next month.

It is hoped free weeknight parking in December will bring more people into the city centre over the festive period

Queensgate December Opening Hours:

From Monday, December 2 until Sunday December 8, the centre opening hours will be:

Monday 9AM - 5.30 PM

Tuesday 9AM - 5.30 PM

Wednesday 9AM - 5.30 PM

Thursday 9AM - 8PM

Friday 9AM - 8PM

Saturday 9AM - 7PM

Sunday 10:30AM - 4:30 PM

From Monday, December 9 until Sunday, December 22 the opening hours will be:

Monday 9AM - 8PM

Tuesday 9AM - 8PM

Wednesday 9AM - 8PM

Thursday 9AM - 8PM

Friday 9AM - 8PM

Saturday 9AM - 7PM

Sunday 10:30 AM - 4:30PM

From Monday, December 23 until Sunday, December 29, the centre opening hours will be:

Monday 9AM - 8PM

Tuesday (Christmas Eve) 9AM - 4:30PM

Wednesday (Christmas Day) CLOSED

Thursday (Boxing Day) 10AM - 5:30PM

Friday 9AM - 8PM

Saturday 9AM - 7PM

Sunday 10:30AM - 4:30PM

The free parking offer is only available on weekdays in December after 5pm – but for he week of Monday, December 30 – Sunday, January 5, the centre opening hours will be:

Monday 9AM - 5:30 PM

Tuesday (New Years Eve) 9 AM - 4:30 PM

Wednesday (New Years Day) CLOSED

Thursday 9AM - 8PM

Friday 9AM - 5:30PM

Saturday 9AM - 6PM

Sunday 10:30AM - 4:30PM