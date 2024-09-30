Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fears voiced that development will have ‘negative impact’ on city centre

The owners of Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre have said facilities at a planned £50 million leisure village at the East of England Showground should be sited in North Westgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The call from IREEF Queensgate Peterborough, which is the company that owns the mall, comes in a formal objection to plans by AEPG to create a leisure village, called Cultura Place, on the 164 acre Showground.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The village is the focal point of AEPG’s two outline development plans for the Showground which include the construction of 1,500 homes and which are expected to be considered by Peterborough City Council next month.

Plans for a leisure village on the Showground site in Peterborough | Supplied

But in its objection, IREEF states that allowing the proposed leisure facilities on the Showground could undermine the development of sites in the city centre, including North Westgate, which has been a target for regeneration for about 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IREEF states Peterborough’s Local Plan demands that ‘the overall strategy for retail and other main town centres uses is to support and regenerate the city centre to maintain and enhance the vitality and viability of the City Centre so that it remains at the top of the hierarchy of centres.’

It adds: ”If main town centre uses such as those proposed (by AEPG) continue to be provided in out-of-centre locations such as the Showground, this will have a negative impact on the prospects of regenerating North Westgate and other city centre sites in the future.”

It states that APEG has not properly considered alternative sites in the city centre for the leisure village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"North Westgate is a large site identified for this type of development in the Local Plan.

"It is smaller than the application site, but the development could be provided in a different way and in conjunction with adjacent sites, including Queensgate.

IREEF warns: “Over the years a large amount of out-of-centre development has been granted planning permission around Peterborough which has had a significant negative impact on the vitality of the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has been exacerbated by the impacts of internet shopping and, more recently, the pandemic.

It adds: “If there is a significant void in the City’s leisure offer, as the applicant states is the case in its submissions, this should be satisfied by developing preferable sites in the city centre; and not by accommodating it in an out-of-centre location.”

What facilities are proposed for the leisure village?

AEPG, which is the land promoter for Showground owners, the East of England Agricultural Society, says the leisure village will occupy 50 acres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will include an indoor arena, a court for a padel – a mix of tennis and squash – a two storey, state-of-the-art golf driving range, a zip coaster, climbing wall, bungee trampolines, a jump tower and bounce pillow, mini Land Rovers, a bike trail and more.

A 4,640 square metre indoor family entertainment centre will contain activities from axe throwing to interactive darts, table tennis, a bowling alley, a 12 hole adventure golf and high ropes area, pool and football tables, a trampoline zone and climbing walls.

The village will include a 250-bed hotel, a school and a retirement village.

AEPG says 50 to 60 companies and organisations supporting the Showground development plans, including the Cathedral and Nene Park Trust.