Queensgate partners with Jangro to plant trees
Nurture by Jangro is a unique tree-planting programme that gifts infant cell trees to customers across the UK, encouraging them to contribute to a greener, healthier planet. These saplings not only symbolise environmental responsibility but create lasting ecological impact through carbon capture, habitat regeneration, and improved biodiversity.
The Silver Birch trees gifted to Queensgate are a long-living species with an urban life expectancy of 75 years. Each tree is expected to absorb up to 3,224kg of CO2 by maturity, grows approximately 50cm per year, and reaches full maturity in 15 years. What makes the initiative even more innovative is that each tree comes with a QR code, allowing its growth to be tracked through geo-location technology.
Daisy Hunter, Sustainability and Innovations Manager at Jangro, said: “Nurture by Jangro allows us to commit to making a real impact on the environment. By providing these young trees to plant, we are supporting Queensgate on their sustainability journey whilst giving back to the environment; absorbing carbon from the atmosphere, providing homes for a range of species and helping to regenerate degraded areas. They clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, prevent soil erosion and flooding, give life to wildlife, and house ecosystems — all of which make for a better planet.”
To date, Jangro has gifted 1,486 trees to customers across the country, with Queensgate receiving four to support its ongoing green initiatives and commitment to a more sustainable Peterborough.
A spokesperson for Queensgate Shopping Centre added:
“This is a small but meaningful step in our wider journey to become a more sustainable destination. Partnering with Jangro on the Nurture scheme aligns perfectly with our environmental values and we’re proud to play a part in creating a greener future for our city and our community.”