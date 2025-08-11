Queensgate adds another gem to its jewellery line-up

Queensgate Peterborough has announced that Lovisa has made its regional debut at the centre, reflecting growing consumer demand for jewellery brands at the destination, which is ranked by CACI’s Retail Footprint as one of the top 50 locations in the UK.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lovisa has opened a 1,630 sq ft store on Queensgate’s Lower Mall, adjacent to anchor Boots, delivering its trend-driven and affordable jewellery to the region for the first time. It offers a range of statement earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, body jewellery, and hair accessories, and has become a go-to brand for style-conscious consumers with over 800 stores across 40+ countries.

The launch of Lovisa coincides with a surge in demand for jewellery among Queensgate’s consumers. Sales in the category were up by 10.7% in the centre during June, significantly ahead of the UK average. The growth in demand is reflected in the choice available at Queensgate, with Lovisa adding to an enhanced offer at the centre that includes a new Pandora, TAG Heuer, Swarovski, Beaverbrooks and Fraser Hart. In addition, Goldsmiths is creating a 6,674 sq ft showroom that will feature several luxury brand collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Ginn, Director of Investment Management at Invesco Real Estate, said: “Lovisa is a key addition to Queensgate’s critical mass of jewellery brands, creating an offer unavailable anywhere else in the catchment. This concentration of choice attracts consumers from across the region, and is driving a significant out-performance in the category. Combined with the strength of our fashion offer, which is going to be enhanced even further over the coming months, and our new leisure offer, Queensgate is the region’s number one choice.”

Lovisa Queensgate

These new additions to Queensgate’s jewellery offer come at an exciting time for the centre, as it is set to welcome Frasers, Flannels, and Sports Direct later this year. They follow the opening of Queensgate’s leisure extension, which is anchored by an eight-screen Odeon Luxe and Putt and Play, Hollywood Bowl’s mini-golf brand.

Sovereign Centros from CBRE is the appointed asset managers for Invesco Real Estate, and CBRE and Time Retail Partners are the letting agents.