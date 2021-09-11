£20 million state-of-the-art factory will create 150 jobs at Spalding farm

Simon Naylor, chief executive of Naylor Farms, in Spalding.

Naylor Farms, which is one of Europe’s largest growers of coleslaw cabbages, is seeking the go ahead to build a 2,500sq metres agricultural processing plant at its site in Low Fulney Farm in Rangall Gate.

A planning application for the factory has been submitted to South Holland District Council.

It is said the factory will be the first of its kind and raise the profile of South Holland and Lincolnshire on the world food production map.

The move will create about 150 skilled jobs in the food supply chain at the factory.

Lincoln University will also be involved with the development and creation of an in-house learning and research centre at the factory.

Simon Naylor, chief executive of the 110-year-old family-run Naylor Farms, said: “Innovation, quality and the environment have always been at the core of our farming business and this new plant-based processing plant will help answer the world’s need for nutritious plant-based food.

“It is being built on our land so the food miles from field to processing are at a minimum.

He added: “South Lincolnshire is a natural food hub where growers, processors and logistics firms work together to create a more efficient supply chain which is complemented with a skilled workforce and this site will provide a varied array of job opportunities for local people.”

Mr Naylor said the eco-friendly site would be dedicated to a new type of plant-based extraction to help meet a worldwide desire for quality, sustainable plant-based food.

The new building will also feature rainwater collection and recycling and surplus heat from the processing will be used to heat offices.

The creation of a meadow and small woodland area which will help naturalise the building and create a haven for fauna and flora.