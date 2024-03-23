Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to create a new convenience store in Eye have been approved.

The application was made made by Tarun and the team at the Marigold Tavern Indian gastro pub at 41 Crowland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development will see existing storage sheds converted into a convenience store selling food to do, other goods as well as off-licence sales.

Marigold Tavern at Eye Green.

The shop would run separate to the Marigold Tavern restaurant itself and be located close to the premises’ outside bar.

The envisaged opening times are from 8am to pm but these will be finalised in the coming months, with the opening of the shop still set to be as much as three months away.

The shop will be located close the the restaurant’s planned outside bar, which is being prepared and seeing TVs installed ahead of the summer, where it will be screening the European Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Tarun Singh said: “We want to provide more services for residents on the Eye Green side of the village.

“It is a long way to go to reach the shops on the other side of the village. This will be much more convenient for residents both in terms of distance and parking.

“We want to serve our community as best we can.”