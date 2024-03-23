Plans for new convenience store to serve residents in Peterborough village approved
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans to create a new convenience store in Eye have been approved.
The application was made made by Tarun and the team at the Marigold Tavern Indian gastro pub at 41 Crowland Road.
The development will see existing storage sheds converted into a convenience store selling food to do, other goods as well as off-licence sales.
The shop would run separate to the Marigold Tavern restaurant itself and be located close to the premises’ outside bar.
The envisaged opening times are from 8am to pm but these will be finalised in the coming months, with the opening of the shop still set to be as much as three months away.
The shop will be located close the the restaurant’s planned outside bar, which is being prepared and seeing TVs installed ahead of the summer, where it will be screening the European Championships.
Owner Tarun Singh said: “We want to provide more services for residents on the Eye Green side of the village.
“It is a long way to go to reach the shops on the other side of the village. This will be much more convenient for residents both in terms of distance and parking.
“We want to serve our community as best we can.”
Plans can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 23/01673/FUL.