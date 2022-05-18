Planners have recommended plans for a new out of town Lidl store in Market Deeping be rejected – favouring a town centre proposal from rival discount supermarket Aldi.

Lidl have submitted plans to build their new store on Peterborough Road on the outskirts of the town, while Aldi want to build a store at the Deepings Centre – but only if Lidl plans are rejected.

Now South Kesteven District Council have said they are recommending the Lidl proposals are rejected, favouring the location of the Aldi plan. A decision on the Lidl plans will be made by councillors tomorrow (Thursday).

Both Aldi and Lidl want to build a store in the town

Lidl are still hopeful that their store will be given the green light – saying more than 1,000 residents have backed the plans.

‘Multi-million pound investment’

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Andrew Hodgkinson said: “We have been overwhelmed by the level of support received from the community, and we are grateful to all those who took part in our consultation. Since we first revealed our plans in 2021 local people have rallied behind the need for a new discount food store in Market Deeping, with over 1,300 people writing in to support our consultation and plans for a new Lidl store.

“An incredible amount of thought and consideration goes into our store developments, including their locations. As part of our preparation work, we carried out a third-party assessment which identified our site as being the best option for a discount supermarket in Market Deeping. Our site can be delivered almost immediately, in contrast to the alternative site which could not be delivered until after 2030 and even then would involve the demolition of the town’s only petrol station along with the removal of over 80 town centre car parking spaces.

What the new Lidl could look like

“If granted, the new store would mark a multi-million-pound investment into Market Deeping and will create new jobs for the local community. We would look to start construction later this year and welcome shoppers through our doors as soon as 2023.”

However, traders working in Market Deeping have backed the Aldi plans, saying it would increase footfall for a number of businesses in the town.

In April, Aldi conducted a survey in Market Deeping. They found that 85% of the 551 local people who responded wanted to see a new food store in the town centre.

Now a consultation is being held by The Deeping Centre to find out residents’ views.

What the new Aldi could look like

Christina Weguelin, asset manager at the Deeping Centre, said: “The council should protect Market Deeping by refusing the application for an out-of-town supermarket. Our economic analysis shows that a supermarket in the town centre will bring £1.4 million of spend to other local businesses, as people make linked trips while they do their grocery shopping. An out-of-town store will in contrast only cause irreversible long-term harm to the high street and local community.

“Aldi’s public consultation showed that there was real appetite for a town centre store in Market Deeping, so we are now doing the practical work of putting together a planning application. We welcome people’s comments, which will all be considered by our design and planning teams before we submit the application this summer.”