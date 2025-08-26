Peterborough’s Kingsley Beverages partners with Craft Gin Club this August

August box drop

Local soft drinks business Kingsley Beverages to feature in this month's Craft Gin Club subscription

Peterborough's Kinglsey Beverages is bringing its Mulberry Creek Tonic to gin lovers across the UK this summer through an exclusive partnership with Craft Gin Club, the nation’s largest gin subscription service.

Launching this August, Craft Gin Club members will discover Mulberry Creek Tonic in their surprise monthly box, designed to perfectly complement premium gins and elevate the at-home serve.

Crisp, refreshing, and crafted for balance, Mulberry Creek Tonic offers a modern twist on the classic mixer, making it the perfect partner for Craft Gin Club’s carefully curated spirits.

The perfect serve

Craft Gin Club is the UK’s No.1 gin subscription club, giving members the chance to start their craft gin journey with a premium gin discovery every month.

In the August box, subscribers will receive Mulberry Creek Tonic alongside a premium gin, mixers, cocktail recipes, and handpicked snacks – everything needed for the ultimate summer gin experience at home.

Mulberry Creek is a range of premium lightly sparkling mixers crafted to elevate cocktails and spirits with balanced, delicate flavour profiles. The tonic water (300ml can) is a crisp, refreshing blend with subtle bitter quinine and citrus notes.

Mulberry Creek Tonic is part of Peterborough based Kingsley Beverages, UK a premium, affordable soft drinks business. The partnership is aimed at showcasing the products among gin drinkers and to grow Mulberry Creek's following.

Founded in 2007, the international beverage company is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with regional offices in Johannesburg, South Africa and Houston, USA. ​