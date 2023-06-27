News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough's Anne Corder Recruitment names its own new appointment

Agency says it plans other additions to its team
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:58 BST

​A leading recruitment agency in Peterborough has just announced a new appointment to its own team. ​

Anne Corder Recruitment has named Sarah-Jane Bond as its Recruitment Specialist.

And the firm says its plans to make two more additions to the team as it builds on the ‘significant growth’ it enjoyed last year.

Sarah-Jane Bond has been appointed as a recruitment specialist with Peterborough-based Anne Corder Recruitment.Sarah-Jane Bond has been appointed as a recruitment specialist with Peterborough-based Anne Corder Recruitment.
The appointment follows two decades of contact between Anne Corder Recruitment and Sarah-Jane during various roles with other employers.

Sarah-Jane said, “I have felt at home as part of the Anne Corder Recruitment team from day one.

"They really do care about providing the best service for their clients and candidates.

"I’m so pleased to be part of such a successful team and am looking forward to contributing to our ambitious growth plans this year.”

Nel Woolcott, managing director at Anne Corder Recruitment, said: “Sarah-Jane has always felt very much part of the ACR family and it felt like it was the right time to make it official.

"She and I have had several conversations over the years about joining the business, but the time was never quite right – until now.

Nel added: “We always knew she was a clever recruiter and can spot the perfect candidate for her own team at 10 paces.

"She has an amazing ability to connect easily with clients and candidates, and really understands what it is they are looking for.

"She will be a brilliant asset to our already fabulous team.”

