Three young people from Peterborough have boosted their career skills by taking part in a Supported Internship at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough. Amazon launched its Supported Internship programme in 2021, to help young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to gain work experience and skills as they transition to employment.

Latest figures show that just 4.8% of people with a learning disability and autism, that are known to adult social care, are employed. Supported Internships form part of a Government scheme designed to help change this stat, helping young people with additional educational needs and disabilities gain work experience as they transition from education to employment.

In 2023, Amazon started to work with national charity DFN Project Search, to expand their programme to help more people with SEND gain invaluable workplace skills. The internship combines classroom education and practical work experience in different Amazon roles to provide a rounded experience for interns.

Billy Erdwin, Daniel Read and Jack Merrey are some of young people who have taken part in a Supported Internship at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough.

PETERBOROUGH YOUNG PERSON BUILDS CAREER SKILLS WITH SUPPORTED INTERNSHIP AT AMAZON

Billy, Daniel and Jack have now completed their internships and have taken permanent roles at Amazon in Peterborough. They shared what they’ve learned whilst working at Amazon to inspire others to take part in the programme.

Billy joined the internship programme in late 2023 and has previously studied Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Sport at Peterborough & Stamford College.

As part of Billy’s internship, he works in the Pack team at Amazon in Peterborough. “I wanted to work at Amazon because I’ve always wanted to work for a big company,” he said. “I enjoy my job, and I think it’s interesting and enjoyable.

“I work with a nice team who have been really supportive,” he added. “They are fun to work with and give me help whenever I need it.”

“My highlight was graduating a few weeks ago and being offered my first job at Amazon,” he said. “It has been a great achievement for me and I’m very proud.”

Now Billy has successfully graduated from the programme, he reveals his future ambitions. “I’d like to stay here at Amazon in Peterborough on the Pack team. I am more confident now because of my internship, and if I was to go back to my first day and give myself advice, I would say ‘believe in yourself’ and that’s also what I would say to anyone who is considering a supported internship.”

Daniel explains the impact the internship has had on him. “This experience has helped my confidence,” he said. “I feel like my personal and professional skills are improving all the time and that has given me a lift. I was so excited to accept my first ever job here at Amazon in Peterborough and can’t wait continue in my new role.”

“I work on the Pick team, collecting products our customers have ordered,” he said. “My internship has been a great experience for me, and I’ve enjoyed my job and getting to know my colleagues.”

Daniel reveals the advice he would give to someone who was considering taking part in a programme like Amazon Supported Internships. “It’s very simple – I would tell them to go for it. It is a great opportunity!”

Jack explains how and why he joined Amazon. “I’ve always wanted to work for a company like Amazon, and when I heard about the opportunity to join through the Supported Internship programme, I really wanted to give it a try,” he said. “Amazon was always my first choice when it came to getting a job and I’m really happy to be here.”

“I’ve had many highlights since I started my internship, but my two favourite moments have been graduating from the programme and then being offered a job here,” Jack explained. “The internship has had a positive impact on me, and it has helped me to build my confidence and to use my initiative,” he added.

Jack says that one of his favourite things about working at Amazon in Peterborough is his colleagues. “The team here is amazing,” he said. “Everyone has been very welcoming to me and the other interns. They work really hard to help us learn and make us feel supported and I think that is brilliant. I really think the support from the team has helped all of us interns reach our full potential.”

What advice would Jack give to anyone who is thinking about doing a programme like Amazon Supported Internships? “Don’t be shy. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Don’t be nervous. Give it your best shot and you will get better day by day. Once you get into the rhythm of things, you’ll have an awesome time and you will enjoy it!”

Now Jack is enjoying a permanent position with Amazon, he’s planning to invest in his favourite hobby – gaming. “This new job will help me buy a new gaming chair, which I’m excited about. I’m also going to get some LED lights for my bedroom too. I can’t wait for that,” he said.

Billy, Daniel and Jack completed their Supported Internships at Amazon in June. Their success was celebrated at a graduation ceremony at the Peterborough fulfilment centre, which was attended by their family and Amazon colleagues.

“It has been brilliant to hear young people speak about their Supported Internship journeys with Amazon this year and to join in with the graduation celebrations across our sites. Young people like Joseph, Jack and Adam talking about the experiences they have had, the skills they have learnt and the opportunities opening up is the definition of success for our collaboration. I am excited to see what we can achieve in the future.” – Carmel McKeogh, Interim CEO at DFN Project SEARCH

Amazon Peterborough Site Leader, Tomislav Batinic, said: “It’s been great to have Billy, Daniel and Jack complete their Supported Internships at Amazon in Peterborough. We’ve loved having them on the team throughout their internship and are looking forward to welcoming them to the team as they join us as employees! Hosting a graduation ceremony for Billy, Daniel and Jack was the perfect way for us to celebrate the programme together.”

Since 2021, there have been over 50 Supported Internship interns based in various Amazon operations sites across the UK. Many interns, like Billy, Daniel and Jack, have gone on to work full time at Amazon.

To learn more about Amazon’s Supported Internship programme with DFN Project Search visit About Amazon UK.

To find out more about Amazon’s commitment to being an inclusive employer for people with disabilities - www.aboutamazon.co.uk/news/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/amazon-disability-confident