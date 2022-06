Tesco, Whittlesey Road.

The store affected is in Stanground on Whittlesey Road.

A representative from the store confirmed:

“We at Tesco on Whittlesey Road have a power supply disruption to the store meaning we can not currently gain entry and waiting on engineers to override the system.

“Once inside we all have to assess the damage caused on fresh stock loss due to refrigeration being off.

“Once I know more I will post again. Thank you for your patience last night and again this morning.”