​A Peterborough-based supplier to the building industry is celebrating a trio of nominations for a national awards contest.

​EPD Insulation, based at Finmere Park, Orton Southgate, has been named as a finalist in the prestigious 2023 BMJ (Builders Merchants Journal) Industry Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has been shortlisted for the top title in the Distributor of the Year category, the Insulation Supplier of the Year and for the Supplier Account Handler of the Year award.

EPD Insulation in Peterborough has been shortlisted for three awards at the 2023 BMJ (Builders Merchants Journal) Industry Awards, top left, including a Safety & Health Practitioner nomination for EPD Chairman, Steve Boon, top right.

Now the company is urging the public to take part in the national vote that will determine the winners.

Details of how to vote can be found at the awards’ website.

The company’s triple nominations come after a recent spate of awards success.

EPD Chairman Steve Boon received a ‘Highly Commended’ accolade as a finalist at the Safety & Health Practitioner awards late last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July, its transport team, managed by Chris Pratt, which had moved to a new advanced transport software system, was nominated as a finalist at the 2023 Digital Construction Awards.

A spokesperson said: “We are equally delighted and proud to have been nominated in three different categories for the 2023 BMJ (Builders Merchants Journal) Industry Awards.

“Having not been mentioned in any awards before in its history, EPD Insulation Group is now making waves through sheer hard work and determination.”