Peterborough party shop closes its doors for the final time after over 30 years

By Ben Jones
Published 8th Oct 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 06:13 BST
The Party Place in Peterborough has closed its doors for the final time after 34 years.

Owners Paul and Trish Shepherd- who ran the store along with their daughter Jo- will be heading for retirement after making the decision to close the shop due to rising costs and decreasing footfall, coinciding with the rise of online shopping.

Most Popular

The shop has established a strong reputation in the city over the past 34 years, supplying decorations and other accessories for thousands of events including parties, birthdays, christening, proms and much more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although the store on Saville Road has now closed, Jo wil be continuing on with the balloon side of the business.

The Party Place on Saville Road.placeholder image
The Party Place on Saville Road.

She said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that we have been forced to make the sad decision to permanently close our shop, and leave what has been our The Party Place 'home' for 34 years.

"Due to the mounting pressures of rapidly escalating costs and charges. The decline of footfall with online shopping and the overall challenges affecting our sector, despite our best efforts, these economic realities have made it unsustainable for us to continue.

"We have had some amazing experiences over the decades and we are incredibly proud of the legacy we leave behind and the joy we've brought to thousands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are industry award winners. We have travelled internationally for balloon jobs and competitions.

Owners Jo(left) and Trish and Paul.placeholder image
Owners Jo(left) and Trish and Paul.

“We've been on TV, even on the news in America. We made some special balloony friendships along the way from all around the world.

“We want to thank each and every customer for trusting us with your most special moments.

“We have had the absolute pleasure of serving multiple generations of families for many celebration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“All of our customers over the years have become very special to us and we have made many great friendships along the way. Thank you for supporting our little family business and for making what was once a dream, a reality.

“Thank you to the amazing staff, for your dedication, creativity & hard work. You've all been an essential part of the team and we couldn't have done it without you.”

For any future balloon enquiries email [email protected] or call the shop’s usual phone number 01733 330023.

Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice