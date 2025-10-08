Peterborough party shop closes its doors for the final time after over 30 years

The Party Place in Peterborough has closed its doors for the final time after 34 years.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners Paul and Trish Shepherd- who ran the store along with their daughter Jo- will be heading for retirement after making the decision to close the shop due to rising costs and decreasing footfall, coinciding with the rise of online shopping.

The shop has established a strong reputation in the city over the past 34 years, supplying decorations and other accessories for thousands of events including parties, birthdays, christening, proms and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the store on Saville Road has now closed, Jo wil be continuing on with the balloon side of the business.

The Party Place on Saville Road.

She said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that we have been forced to make the sad decision to permanently close our shop, and leave what has been our The Party Place 'home' for 34 years.

"Due to the mounting pressures of rapidly escalating costs and charges. The decline of footfall with online shopping and the overall challenges affecting our sector, despite our best efforts, these economic realities have made it unsustainable for us to continue.

"We have had some amazing experiences over the decades and we are incredibly proud of the legacy we leave behind and the joy we've brought to thousands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are industry award winners. We have travelled internationally for balloon jobs and competitions.

Owners Jo(left) and Trish and Paul.

“We've been on TV, even on the news in America. We made some special balloony friendships along the way from all around the world.

“We want to thank each and every customer for trusting us with your most special moments.

“We have had the absolute pleasure of serving multiple generations of families for many celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of our customers over the years have become very special to us and we have made many great friendships along the way. Thank you for supporting our little family business and for making what was once a dream, a reality.

“Thank you to the amazing staff, for your dedication, creativity & hard work. You've all been an essential part of the team and we couldn't have done it without you.”

For any future balloon enquiries email [email protected] or call the shop’s usual phone number 01733 330023.