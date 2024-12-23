Peterborough Keys Academies Trust welcomes finance and investment expert as new Trustee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Charles Marandu as a Trustee, and he also joins the Trust’s Finance, Audit and Risk Committee.

With a distinguished career in financial services, Mr Marandu brings a wealth of expertise and a personal connection to the region to this important role.

In accepting the position, Mr Marandu stated: “I was attracted to the possibility of giving something back to the community and contributing to the success of PKAT. The Trust's ethos and values deeply resonate with me, particularly their focus on providing a solid foundation for children during their formative years. My own positive early educational experiences, growing up in Cambridgeshire, have been instrumental in shaping my path, and I am honoured to support the Trust’s mission to empower the next generation."

Mr Marandu has over 20 years of experience working in the City of London at the intersection of pensions finance, investments, and corporate finance. Currently building a portfolio as a Non-Executive Director and Adviser, Mr Marandu is Senior Adviser & Director of Synthesis Enterprise Solutions Limited, an independent advisory firm specialising in institutional investment strategies.

Charles Marandu, a new Trustee at Peterborough Keys Academies Trust

His experience includes extensive collaboration with trustee boards and corporate sponsors, driving long-term success through improved governance, strategy, and investment performance.

Previously, he was Managing Director at SEI Investments, overseeing a major business line with over 60 institutional client relationships and £5 billion in assets under management.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr Marandu is a Chartered Actuary (Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA Charterholder). He holds a First Class BSc (Hons) in Mathematics from the University of Nottingham.

Reflecting on his new role, Mr Marandu highlighted the importance of serving as a Trustee, stating: "Joining a Multi Academy Trust board offers a meaningful way to give back and make a difference to the community. It provides opportunities to apply existing skills, develop new ones, and collaborate with individuals from diverse backgrounds. I look forward to positively contributing to PKAT’s future and helping to build on its successes."

Originally from East London, he moved to Cambridgeshire as a child and attended local schools through to A-Levels. He now resides in North Hertfordshire with his spouse and two school-aged children, one in primary and one in secondary education.

Dr Ian Young, CEO of PKAT commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Mr Charles Marandu to the Trust. His extensive professional expertise and deep understanding of the value of education will be an asset to our board as we continue to strive for excellence across our schools." To find out how you can become involved in school governance at PKAT, contact Emma Stephens-Dunn - [email protected].