Peterborough hotel with £5.95m price tag is sold

Orton Hall Hotel which has new owners

With an asking price of £5.95m, Colliers - acting on behalf of Abacus Hotels - recently completed the sale of the 70-bedroom hotel for an undisclosed sum to Mr Ravi Takhar (Art Hotels); a private investor whose portfolio includes hotel and healthcare interests.

Art Hotels Peterborough has this week applied for the transfer of the premises licence for the hotel and associated pub The Ramblewood Inn.

Paul Barrasford, Director in the Hotels Agency team at Colliers, who handled the sale, commented: “Orton Hall is a spectacular hotel in a great trading location. The new owners are experienced hoteliers and the property will continue to trade as a hotel. It will be exciting to see how they take the business forward.”

Set in over 20 acres of mature parkland, Orton Hall is a handsome Grade II listed manor house that dates back in part to the 16th century, and was once the seat of the Marquess of Huntly, George Gordon, of the family synonymous with the Gordon’s Gin brand.

Converted in the early nineties, it is one of the area’s most popular hotels, especially for weddings and events, with baronial event rooms, a conservatory, its own pub - and a spa with swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and four treatment rooms.