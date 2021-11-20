Peterborough hair stylist makes final of UK awards

Melanie McDonald.

A hair stylist in Peterborough has been short listed for a prestigious award.

Melanie McDonald, who works at Melanie Richard’s Hair & Beauty, based in the Rivergate shopping centre, has been nominated for the Great Lengths Extensionist category in the GLammies by Great Lengths 2021 awards.

Now in its 10th year, the awards, which feature 16 categories, seek to recognise the UK’s most talented extensionists and celebrate the craft, creativity and business of hair extensions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie said: “I’m thrilled to have made the finals.

“I am passionate about working with extensions and to be recognised alongside many creative stylists is a huge honour.

She added: “I just hope I’ve impressed the judges enough to bring the trophy home.”