Peterborough hair stylist makes final of UK awards
A hair stylist in Peterborough has been short listed for a prestigious award.
Melanie McDonald, who works at Melanie Richard’s Hair & Beauty, based in the Rivergate shopping centre, has been nominated for the Great Lengths Extensionist category in the GLammies by Great Lengths 2021 awards.
Now in its 10th year, the awards, which feature 16 categories, seek to recognise the UK’s most talented extensionists and celebrate the craft, creativity and business of hair extensions.
Melanie said: “I’m thrilled to have made the finals.
“I am passionate about working with extensions and to be recognised alongside many creative stylists is a huge honour.
She added: “I just hope I’ve impressed the judges enough to bring the trophy home.”
The award winners will be announced on February 7.