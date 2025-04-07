Peterborough football team scores big with Allison Homes East sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough-based housebuilder Allison Homes East has sponsored local football club Hampton United FC, as one of its own members of staff plays on the team.

Hampton United FC was founded in 2003 and now has over 30 teams. The club’s men’s team plays in the ChromaSport Peterborough and District Football League and recently received a sponsorship from Allison Homes East, which has allowed them to purchase brand-new kits for the reserves team that proudly feature the golden Allison Homes logo.

The partnership came about as the developer’s Customer Service Operative, Matt Wright, is a member of the club. Hampton is also home to Allison Homes East’s head office, and two of the housebuilder’s sought-after developments – Abbey Park in Thorney and Harriers Rest in Wittering – are nearby.

Matt Wright said: “We as a club are truly grateful to be sponsored by a great company like Allison Homes. We hold the same values and qualities on the pitch as Allison Homes has off it.”

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Hampton United FC, especially since our very own Matt Wright is a part of the team. Sports and team activities are great for wellbeing and even those who aren’t part of the club can enjoy the comradery of supporting their local team.

“Giving back to the communities we build in is a key component of what we do at Allison Homes East and we look forward to doing more in the community going forward. We wish the team the best of luck in their upcoming matches.”

Harriers Rest is located on Lawrence Road and a charming development with a range of three and four bedroom properties available. Situated off Deer Park Way is Abbey Park, which consists of a stunning range of 68 three and four bedroom detached homes, which all feature solar panels and EV charging points as standard.

To find out more about the available homes at Abbey Park and Harriers Rest, visit allison-homes.co.uk/development/abbey-park/ and allison-homes.co.uk/development/harriers-rest/. For Abbey Park call 01733 513505 and for Harriers Rest call 01780 243170.

For more information on Hampton United FC, visit www.hamptonunitedfc.com/.