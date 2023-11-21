News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough electrical contractor EML looks to expand after partnership deal

​About 50 guests attended open day
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:36 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:36 GMT
An electrical contractor in Peterborough has agreed a partnership with a Finish firm as it looks to grow its renewable energy operations. ​

EML Electrical Contractors, in Dodson Way, Fengate, has teamed up with Kempower in order to boost its work in the electric vehicles charging and the renewable energy sector.

Mark Brear, managing director of EML, which employs 35 staff, said: “This is a huge growth area for us.

At EML's open day, from left, Sam Norman and Mark Brear from EML with Damian Hilton from Welch's TransportAt EML's open day, from left, Sam Norman and Mark Brear from EML with Damian Hilton from Welch's Transport
"There is so much demand.”

"This partnership will help us to get to the next level and will bring in a lot more work and help create jobs for the future.

"It will enable us to target the heavier end of the renewables market.”

To celebrate the new partnership, the company hosted an open day for its staff and customers and which attracted about 50 guests.

From left, Sam Norman and Mark Brear from EML with Ryan Wright, Matt Coleman, Luke Preston and Caiden Ainley at EML's open day.From left, Sam Norman and Mark Brear from EML with Ryan Wright, Matt Coleman, Luke Preston and Caiden Ainley at EML's open day.
It provided guests with a chance to see demonstrations of charging units and software as well as a fully electric Renault E-Tech 16-ton lorry, VW ID Buzz Cargo, Ford e-Transit as well as solar and energy monitoring examples.

Mr Brear said: “It was very successful and attracted people from across the country.

"It was a massive boost for us and it was a great opportunity to make new connections and to discuss new ideas.”

The company, which won the SME Employer of the Year award at the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2023, currently has eight apprentices.

Mr Brear said training apprentices was vital to the future of the company.

"The only way to grow the business will be through apprentices.”

