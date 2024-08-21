Peterborough CTD Tiles centre rescued after deal from Topps - as firm falls into administration
A Peterborough tile store has been rescued from closure – as a national firm has gone into administration.
CTD Tiles has closed 56 stores and made 268 employees redundant across the country this week.
But rival Topps Tiles acquired 30 of CTD's stores and two distribution sites in a rescue deal – with the Peterborough branch in Lincoln Road, Werrington, among those saved.
Topps struck a deal to buy CTD’s brands, intellectual property, stock, 30 stores and operation of distribution sites in Leeds and Kings Norton, Birmingham, for around £9 million.
Rob Parker, Topps Group chief executive, said: “The CTD brand and assets are an excellent fit with our existing business and the acquisition creates a new and complementary specialist tile business within the Topps Group.”
92 workers will transfer to Topps Tiles, and the administrators will also keep on a further 65 people to deal with the transition of the administration process.
CTD operated trade and retail showrooms throughout the UK and reported approximately £75 million in revenue over the past year.
Established in the 1960s, the company grew to become one of the largest tile retailers in the UK, offering a wide range of tiles and related products for both trade and retail customers.
But James Lumb, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator of CTD Tiles, said tough market conditions proved “insurmountable” for the supplier in recent months “as consumer and trade demand failed to recover in line with expectations”.
Here is a list of the stores which have been immediately shut and those which have been saved:
56 store closures:
Aintree, Liverpool
Ashford, Kent
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
Basildon, Essex
Blackpool, Lancashire
Bolton, Lancashire
Brierley Hill, West Midlands
Cambridge Central, Cambridgeshire
Canterbury, Kent
Carlisle, Cumbria
Chelmsford, Essex
Chester, Cheshire
Colchester, Essex
Coventry, Warwickshire
Cricklewood, Greater London
Croydon, Greater London
Denton, Greater Manchester
Derby Ascot Drive, Derbyshire
Dundee, Scotland
Eastbourne, East Sussex
Exeter, Devon
Falkirk, Scotland
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
Glasgow Helen Street, Scotland
Hanwell, Greater London
Harlow, Essex
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Ipswich, Suffolk
Kilmarnock, Scotland
King’s Lynn, Norfolk
Leeds, West Yorkshire
Lincoln, Lincolnshire
Livingston, Scotland
Maidstone, Kent
Newcastle North Shields, Tyne and Wear
Newcastle West Kingston Park, Tyne and Wear
Northampton, Northamptonshire
Peterlee, Scotland
Plymouth, Devon
Portsmouth, Hampshire
Preston, Lancashire
Rochdale, Lancashire
Rotherham, South Yorkshire
Slough, Berkshire
Southampton, Hampshire
St Albans, Hertfordshire
Stirling, Scotland
Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands
Swindon, Wiltshire
Tonbridge, Kent
Uxbridge, Greater London
Wembley Stadium, Greater London
Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset
Whetstone, Leicestershire
And the 30 stores rescued by Topps:
Aberdeen, Scotland
Basingstoke, Hampshire
Birkenhead, Merseyside
Cambridge Bar Hill, Cambridgeshire
Chichester, West Sussex
Coatbridge, Scotland
Coulsdon, Greater London
Crawley, West Sussex
Darlington, County Durham
Dorking, Surrey
Edinburgh Seafield, Scotland
Edinburgh Stenhouse, Scotland
Fakenham, Norfolk
Farnham, Surrey
Glasgow London Road, Scotland
Hampton, Greater London
Hull, East Yorkshire
Inverness, Scotland
Newbury, Berkshire
Newcastle Under Lyme, Staffordshire
Norwich, Norfolk
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Perth, Scotland
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
Poole, Dorset
Stockton, County Durham
Warrington, Cheshire
Watford, Hertfordshire
Wimbledon, Greater London
Woking, Surrey