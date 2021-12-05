Peterborough contractors donate over £14,000 to Cross Keys Homes’ support fund

Mears present the cheque at the friendly football tournament.

The large donation forms part of Mears’ added value contract agreement with CKH, which states that a proportion of their profits will be donated back to the housing association each year as part of their corporate social responsibility commitment.

To help celebrate the substantial donation, CKH and Mears held a football tournament friendly where the cheque was presented with colleagues from both organisations in attendance.

CKH Contracts Manager, David Vernon-Richardson, said: “It was wonderful to get together socially with Mears to celebrate the donation over a friendly football tournament after a difficult year following the pandemic.