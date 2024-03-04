Peterborough computing education provider Jam Coding wins learning award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the global LPI Awards last month, which was hosted by Claudia Winkleman, Jam Coding was awarded gold in the Learning Innovation category for creating a platform that is revolutionising the way computing is taught in primary schools.

The platform is host to Jam Coding’s Bespoke Curriculum; a modern and fun adaptation of the national computing curriculum which was released in 2014. The Bespoke Curriculum is designed to engage young people in the subject following a steep drop in interest over the years, whilst giving teachers the training, knowledge and resources to deliver it with confidence.

Jennifer Talbot, Learning and Development Manager at Jam Coding explained, “One of the biggest concerns in primary school computing education, as highlighted by Ofsted in 2022 is the CPD or continual professional development of teaching staff.

Our platform directly addresses this concern with certified teacher training for every single lesson. This means that teachers can undergo training, become certified then deliver tailormade lessons to each and every pupil with complete confidence and ease”.

Jam Coding was first established in Blackburn, Lancashire in 2014 but has since expanded its services to Peterborough and other areas across the UK. A large proportion of their team comes from a teaching background.

“With a wealth of teaching experience behind us, we have a clear understanding of the issues teachers face,” Jen continued. “To put it simply, our platform was designed by teachers, for teachers.”

James Green, Area Director for Jam Coding Peterborough added, "My team has been delivering the Bespoke Curriculum since September and it has really elevated the skills and understanding of computing in the schools we are working in.

The children love building their own games, websites and podcasts and have really enjoyed every session our code coaches have delivered. We even have children completing additional work at home they enjoy it so much!

We look forward to delivering these life changing computing skills to more schools in Peterborough and the rest of Cambridgeshire.”

Jam Coding was joined in the Learning Innovation category by some incredible multi-national companies with unbelievable learning approaches. With the bar set so high, they were both delighted and humbled to win the category.

Roger Grogan, National Director at Jam Coding commented, “What a time to be leading Jam Coding. This product is changing the experience of young people and teachers in the delivery and adoption of coding and computing lessons across the UK.

We are seeing exactly what we set out to achieve: Higher levels of engagement, more confidence in teachers and better outcomes for all.

It is incredible to be recognised by the Learning and Performance Institute. This accolade is a testament to all of the team, Area Directors and Code Coaches working across the UK to deliver this product to young people”.