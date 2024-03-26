Peterborough community programmes boosted by Bristol Street Motors Trophy ticket initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bristol Street Motors, an automotive retail brand part of the Vertu Motors group, was named as the new title sponsor of the EFL Trophy in a multi-year deal back in November, and has since worked with a number of clubs competing in the competition to assist with their work in their local communities.

Across each round of games since the new partnership was announced, Bristol Street Motors has offered each home club with free tickets to be distributed to community groups and projects, with more than 200 individuals being given the opportunity to attend a game as a result.

Groups representing a wide cross-section of society have benefitted from the initiative, from Premier League Kicks programmes – aimed at those under 18 – at Forest Green Rovers and Portsmouth, through to a local refugee group at Accrington Stanley, and a specialist Dementia Resource Centre supported by Peterborough United.

The Peterborough Yoga United project in the stand cheering on Peterborough against Wimbledon

Peterborough, one of the two teams to make it through to the Final, have also welcomed a local yoga group, in addition to participants in its Homeless Football programme, to cheer on the team at London Road throughout the competition.

Fellow finalists Wycombe Wanderers – as well as the two semi-finalists, Bradford City and Blackpool - are amongst the other teams to have taken up the offer of free tickets to boost their community work.

Peterborough and Wycombe will meet at Wembley Stadium on 7 April to see who lifts the title won last season by Bolton Wanderers, in front of a crowd of nearly 80,000.

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Bristol Street Motors, said: “Although our partnership with the EFL is still very much in its infancy, having only been in place for a matter of months, there is no doubting that it has been a huge success.

"The Bristol Street Motors Trophy has allowed us to work with clubs across the country to benefit their communities and a diverse range of excellent programmes. This is particularly important to us as a company with dealerships spread nationwide, many of which are local to the clubs involved in the competition.