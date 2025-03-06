Peterborough bus operator highlights roles of “essential” women with new video

Peterborough’s biggest bus operator has published a new video, highlighting the role of women in its work.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video has been launched ahead of International Women’s Day on Saturday 8th March and features a magnificent seven women, who each play crucial roles in making sure that our local buses keep rolling every day.

They are Hema Russell, Operations Manager; Lisa Lowther, Driver; Dani Bruno, Controller; Sylwia Bajon, Presentation Team Leader; Tamara Beales, Payroll Clerk; Amber Olney, Marketing Manager; and Maria Gorgan, Engineering Apprentice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrNHuW7wGBI.

Clockwise: Dani Bruno, Lisa Lowther, Hema Russell, Amber Olney, and Sylwia Bajon

It features women in the full range of different roles that they play at Stagecoach East, and at different stages of their career - from Maria, who is balancing work with college, where she dives deep into the world of bus mechanics and design, through to Hema, who leads a team of over 140 Drivers, Controllers, and Operational staff.

Find out more about the featured women here: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east/international-womens-day

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “All these amazing women – along with many more – play an essential part in making sure that our local buses can get our loyal customers where they want to go, with the right quality of service that they deserve. So, the video is a wonderful opportunity to highlight their value to the entire operation.”