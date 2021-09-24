Peterborough BP petrol station closed as motorists urged not to panic buy fuel
A Peterborough BP petrol station has closed today as part of the problems with getting fuel from refineries to the forecourt - but motorists are being urged not to panic buy.
The station in St John’s Street has been empty today. A number of BP stations across the country have been closed as a result of a shortage of lorry drivers.
While a spokesperson for BP said they could not confirm the situation at individual stations, they said: ““We are experiencing some fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades.
“These have been caused by some delays in the supply chain which has been impacted by the industry-wide driver shortages across the UK and there are many actions being taken to address the issue. We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise any future disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers. We are prioritising deliveries to motorway service areas, major trunk roads and sites with largest demand and seeking to minimise the duration of stock outs.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The BP garage in Bretton remains open, and the BP spokesperson said motorway service stations were being prioritised for deliveries. The petrol station at the Peterborough services on the A1 is a BP station.
There have been reports of long queues at other petrol stations in the city - but motorists are being told not to panic buy.