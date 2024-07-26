Peterborough beauty and skincare company started by mum-of-two nominated for national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cambridgeshire’s Access 4 Beauty recognised finalist at industry awards night

A Peterborough business woman, who launched a holistic beauty brand after the birth of her son, is thrilled to announce her company has been shortlisted for an industry award.

Founder, Stacey Matjeke, started her business Access 4 Beauty after becoming a mum-of-two - and has now been nominated for Wellness Therapist of the Year at The Beauty & Skincare Awards UK 2024.

Stacey realised that there was a gap in the market for a skincare brand which not only made her feel good as a parent but also was personalised to her individual needs.

Stacey Matjeke's business is gearing up for awards night in November.

Stacey said: “At Access 4 Beauty we take a holistic approach. We specialise in exclusive self-massage tutorials, bespoke skincare packs and beauty hampers - and I have used my experience as a woman - and expertise as a qualified holistic massage therapist - to create a unique beauty and wellness online store.

“We provide our customers with quality products, easy to follow usage guidelines, and do-it-yourself tutorials so that you can take care of your beauty and wellness needs from the comfort of your own home, at your own pace, and feel confident in doing so.”

Stacey, who is a holistic facialist and mindful massage coach, knew she didn’t feel as confident after having her son and daughter - and wanted to show herself a new form of self love through beauty.

She added: “My journey has been amazing. After having my son four years ago, my body did not bounce back as it did after I had my daughter.

“Learning to love my new body meant taking every opportunity that I could to shower it with love. I tried finding beauty outlets to help me on my new self love journey but none of them provided me with the personal experience I was looking for.

“This made me think of how many ladies like me struggle to find beauty stores that not only sell to them but meet their personal needs.

“You deserve to feel beautiful and have access to a beauty service that can meet your needs, help you access the right products and most importantly achieve the best results”.

Stacey said her business is dedicated to providing women within our local communities with “unparalleled experiences”, which release tension, instil calm, and increase their skin confidence.

She said being shortlisted for the prestigious, national award is a testament to Access 4 Beauty’s commitment to excellence in holistic skincare and wellness.

“The Beauty & Skincare Awards UK recognises the phenomenal talent within the beauty, skincare and aesthetic industry - giving professionals the recognition they deserve for their dedication to being the best in the business,” she added. “I’m so proud to have my business recognised for all the hard work that I put in.”

Access 4 Beauty’s products and taster sessions are available in Up The Garden Bath's collaborative UNITY store in Queensgate Shopping Centre, located next to Fatface and Superdry.