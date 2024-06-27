Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award is reward for ‘excellence’

​A digital marketing company in Peterborough is celebrating the achievement of a new accolade.

​The Media Matters Agency has just reached gold tier in the national company HubSpot’s solutions partner program.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HubSpot is a customer platform set up to help grow companies like Media Matters Agency through the use of specialist software, services, and support.

Dawn Strange, director at Media Matters Agency in Peterborough

Achieving gold tier shows the agency’s expertise and commitment to driving client growth through content-led digital marketing strategies.

Dawn Strange, director of Media Matters Agency, said: “We are beyond thrilled to achieve gold tier status.

"To have this official validation of our expertise is a testament and reward for all the team’s hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The benefit of using HubSpot’s platform and the inbound marketing methodology is clear to see in the results we’re achieving for our clients – it’s aligning sales and marketing which, in turn, is driving better lead generation.

“This is exactly what businesses need – marketing that supports sales targets and provides measurable return on investment.”

Patrick Doyle, partner development specialist at HubSpot, said: “Media Matters’ focus on transparent communication, budget optimisation, and realistic strategies truly sets them apart.