Peterborough-based DiPerk offer new integrated e-commerce solution

DiPerk customers now have access to the new Perkins® e-commerce platform which expands access to genuine Perkins parts across the UK and Ireland.

DiPerk Power Solutions, the sole distributor of Perkins engines in the UK and Ireland, is expanding access to genuine Perkins parts through the recently launched Perkins® e-commerce platform. The platform is a fully integrated e-commerce solution which offers a customisable user interface, combining existing Perkins digital solutions with the aim of enhancing customers’ overall experience.

Glenigan’s Construction Market Forecast projects industrial growth of 8% in 2025, and 10% in 2026. As such, heavy-duty engine market is growing to facilitate the increase in construction, agriculture, industrial and power generation needs. Speaking on this growth, Daniel Rolfe, Head of DiPerk, commented: “In line with this growth there will be an increased need to access genuine parts which are reliable, made to a high standard, and compliant with engine warranties.”

To help facilitate the demand for parts across the industry the new e-commerce offering from Perkins and DiPerk will make it easier for customers to access and buy genuine Perkins parts online, with access and ordering available 24 hours a day.

Perkins digital solutions aims to enhance customers’ overall experience.

Rolfe added: “This series of powerful updates to our e-commerce offering is not only designed to make it easier for our customers to source parts but really highlight the affordability, availability and sustainability option of genuine parts.

“The long-term benefits of using genuine Perkins parts are that they are fully compliant with your engine meaning it will run more efficiently, there is reduced downtime due to lower risks of failures, and rigorous testing means they will reduce wear and prolong engine life. Not only does this improve your daily operations, but it also means your costs will be lower overall.

“The new e-commerce platform crucially enhances the benefits of buying genuine Perkins parts by providing real-time pricing, quick availability and out of hours access to orders, minimising the risk of downtime to our customers.”

Perkins® e-commerce platform is designed to unify the existing digital solutions on offer from Perkins and DiPerk including the Perkins® My Engine App, Perkins® Fleet Vision and Perkins® Hub. The new interface is designed to streamline the ways in which both customers and distributors manage orders and parts online.

Rolfe concludes: “The overall benefit this suite of digital solutions provides our customers is the increased access to parts and services, particularly for those looking to minimise downtime but increase their efficiency and profitability by buying genuine.

“As industry demands increase it is becoming ever more vital to be efficient, cost effective and sustainable, and we are pleased to be able to provide a new comprehensive solution to help our customers deal with contemporary industry challenges.”