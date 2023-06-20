​British Sugar, based in Samson Place, London Road, Hampton, has named Keith Packer as its new boss.

He takes over from Mark Bainbridge, who has been in post as interim Managing Director since February 2023.

Mr Packer joins British Sugar, which is the leading producer of sugar for the British and Irish food and beverage markets, from the 2 Sisters Food Group, where he was most recently Managing Director of the Meal Solutions Division.

Prior to this, he was the Chief Executive of Typhoo Tea and has held key commercial roles within Britvic, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, and Allied Bakeries.

Mr Packer said, “I’m excited to get started at the heart of the UK beet sugar sector.

"British Sugar is a company with a long history of producing high-quality sugar here in the UK.

He added: “But we’re looking to the future – innovating on agri-tech, on decarbonisation and on minimising waste.

"I look forward to working with the fantastic team at British Sugar and with our growers, customers and stakeholders across the industry.”

Paul Kenward, chief executive of ABF Sugar, said: “I am delighted that Keith has joined British Sugar as Managing Director.

"Keith brings with him a wealth of experience, knowledge and energy to drive British Sugar forward. I look forward to working with him.”