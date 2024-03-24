Peterborough-based Amazon make cash donation to charity Pinpoint
Staff at internet retailer Amazon in Peterborough have donated a cash gift to a charity helping parents of children with additional needs.
A £1,000 donation has been made by colleagues at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Kingston Park to Pinpoint, which is a charity that provides information, workshops and events for the parents and carers of children and young people with additional needs.
The donation from Amazon will go towards providing additional information sessions and peer support groups for parents and carers.
Tomislav Batinic, Site Leader at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “Pinpoint makes a great difference to the lives of many people in our community, and we’re delighted to support them with this donation.”
Sarah from Pinpoint said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Tomislav and the team at Amazon in Peterborough for this donation.
"The support is hugely appreciated and will help us continue to provide parents and carers across Cambridgeshire with the best support.”
Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports communities where it operates.
Amazon has supported more than 500,000 students across the UK with free computer science and STEM education programmes and has helped community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.