A support group for people who are deaf and hard of hearing has been given a cash boost by a leading Peterborough employer.

​Internet retailer Amazon, which has a fulfilment centre in Kingston Park with about 1,000 staff, has donated £1,000 to the Cambridgeshire Deaf Association (CDA).

The association has supported deaf people in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire for more than 100 years.

The Amazon Fulfilment Centre at Kingston Park, Hampton, which has donated £1,000 to Cambridgeshire Deaf Association.

It ensures deaf and hard of hearing people have access to health care, social activities and can remain independent in their own homes.

This is the second time this year that the Amazon team in Peterborough has supported CDA following a donation of £1,000 in January.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “Cambridgeshire Deaf Association does great work in our community.

"I’m pleased we could lend a helping hand to the staff and volunteers with this donation.”

Andrew Palmer, chief executive of the association, said: "Every donation we receive helps us continue to provide support and services to those who need us.

“On behalf of everyone at Cambridgeshire Deaf Association, I want to say thank you to Gareth and the team from Amazon."

The donation was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.