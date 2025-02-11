Peterborough apprentice helps Amazon announce 1,000 new UK apprenticeships

The company is recruiting for more than 40 different schemes; from data science and cyber security, to marketing and engineering. More than half of the roles are open to external candidates, combining paid work with classroom education. Roles include more than 500 higher-level apprenticeships for software development, automation engineering, and operations.

A Peterborough apprentice has helped Amazon announce that it is creating more than 1,000 new apprenticeships in the UK in 2025. The Amazon apprenticeship programme, recognised as one of the UK's top apprenticeship schemes by the Government’s Department for Education, will offer a wide range of opportunities across the country in Amazon businesses including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video, and Amazon Devices and Services.

Humairaa Ahmed from Peterborough is has taken part in the programme and is sharing her story to encourage others to consider an apprenticeship.

Humairaa works at Amazon in Peterborough as an IT support technician apprentice. Humairaa joined Amazon in 2022 and enrolled on the Amazon Apprenticeship programme’s Information Communications Technician (Amazon Web Services Cloud Support Specialist) apprenticeship. She completed the apprenticeship earlier this year.

Humairaa applied for a place on the Amazon Apprenticeship programme because of her life-long love of computing that was inspired by her grandfather. “My grandad was always into IT and when I was just five years old, he bought our family a laptop,” she said. “I guess that’s where my experience with technology began. I quickly became pretty tech savvy and held an interest in IT from that point,” she said.

After finishing school, Humairaa went to university to do a degree in education studies. She considered a career in education, but decided to return to her love of IT and started to look for jobs that offered apprenticeships. She saw an advert for the Amazon Apprenticeship programme, applied, and was quickly offered a place on the programme.

“This isn’t like other apprenticeships,” Humairaa added. “Apprenticeships are traditionally associated with lower wages, which rules many people out of becoming an apprentice. Amazon is different. You’re well paid, you get great benefits and incredible training. The support I’ve had from the company and my team made it possible for me to progress, learn and grow while also earning a salary that allowed me to support my young family.”

Looking back at her time on the programme, Humairaa explains what she enjoyed the most about her apprenticeship journey. “Working with my team was a highlight for me. The opportunity to work with people who are experts in the field I am so passionate about was incredible and it helped me to excel during my apprenticeship.”

Humairaa concludes by talking about her long-term career goals. “Now I’ve finished my apprenticeship, I can start working towards my dream of becoming a network engineer. I’ve already spoken to my managers about my goals and they’re going to support me to move in that direction. The apprenticeship has set me on a great path, and I am excited for what the future holds.”

"Apprenticeships have been a big focus for Amazon for over a decade, and we're excited to continue creating opportunities for people to start and grow their careers through the announcement of 1,000 new UK apprenticeships in 2025," added John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon. "The Amazon Apprenticeship programme is perfect for people of all ages who are either taking their first step on the career ladder, or for those who want to pursue a new path. This is one of the many ways we continue to create opportunities for people inside and outside Amazon to learn new skills and gain new qualifications."

Recruitment is now underway across more than 40 different programmes, including data science and cyber security, HR, marketing, engineering, health and safety, and warehouse operations. The majority of courses now also include generative AI training, and this year, Amazon is also launching new programmes including creative industries production, data centre operations, and facilities operations.

Since the launch of the Amazon Apprenticeship programme in 2013, Amazon has offered 7,000 apprenticeships in the UK. There are currently around 2,000 apprentices in the programme, making it one of the largest and broadest apprenticeship schemes in the UK. Since 2021, Amazon has committed £11 million supporting 650 small and medium-sized businesses, third sector organisations, and public sector bodies including the NHS with more than 1,000 apprenticeships. This is through the apprenticeship levy transfer scheme, across a wide range of schemes including adult care, data, dental nurses and broadcast production assistants.

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can also take advantage of the Amazon Supported Internship programme. Launched in 2021, the initiative combines classroom learning with practical work experience; helping interns develop essential skills in English, Maths, and CV writing, while gaining hands-on experience across three operational job functions.

Pay at Amazon starts from £13.50 or £14.50 per hour depending on location, equating to between £28,000 and £30,000 annually. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of a company pension plan.

Applications are now open for Amazon’s apprenticeship programme. For more information, visit: www.amazonapprenticeships.co.uk