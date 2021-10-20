Peterborough and Stamford business lobby groups unite to strengthen support for firms
Two leading business lobby groups in Peterborough and Stamford have united their operations.
Peterborough Chamber of Comerce has just completed a merger with Stamford Chamber of Commerce in a move aimed at improving support for businesses across the area.
To oversee the change, the new-look chamber has appointed as head of membership, Kamla Sooriah, who has previously worked at the Great Northern Hotel in Peterborough and at Walnut Technology.
Shaun Hindle, Chair of the new Peterborough and Stamford Chamber of Commerce, said: “Bringing the two Chambers together presents a great opportunity for businesses in both areas to work more closely, develop business connections and learn from each other.
“As part of the recovery, we want to enable the business community to grow and pursue new business opportunities. Peterborough and Stamford business community will be stronger together.”
Vic Annells, Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “These changes will ensure that the Stamford business community continues to receive the best support from the Chambers. With stronger representation on the Board, greater involvement in the wider economic area and additional local expertise, we look forward to seeing members of both the Chambers thrive.”