Peterborough and Stamford business lobby groups unite to strengthen support for firms

Shaun Hindle.

Peterborough Chamber of Comerce has just completed a merger with Stamford Chamber of Commerce in a move aimed at improving support for businesses across the area.

To oversee the change, the new-look chamber has appointed as head of membership, Kamla Sooriah, who has previously worked at the Great Northern Hotel in Peterborough and at Walnut Technology.

Shaun Hindle, Chair of the new Peterborough and Stamford Chamber of Commerce, said: “Bringing the two Chambers together presents a great opportunity for businesses in both areas to work more closely, develop business connections and learn from each other.

“As part of the recovery, we want to enable the business community to grow and pursue new business opportunities. Peterborough and Stamford business community will be stronger together.”