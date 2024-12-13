Peterborough accountants strengthen their senior team

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 13th Dec 2024, 14:18 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 14:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New move seeks to drive future growth

​A leading accountants in Peterborough has just announced a new move to bolster its top team.

Accountancy and business advisory firm MHA, based at the Minerva Business Park, Lynch Wood, has promoted Carly Drummond to tax director following a successful six years with the firm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company says the move is a key promotion in the Peterborough tax team and is part of MHA plans for continued growth.

Peterborough MHA's Carly Drummond and Joe Spencerplaceholder image
Peterborough MHA's Carly Drummond and Joe Spencer

Since joining the firm as a senior tax manager in 2018, Carly has specialised in Owner Managed Businesses (OMBs) and the agricultural sector, successfully dealt with transactional tax planning and mitigation strategies, as well as overseen the tax function within the Peterborough office.

Joe Spencer, partner at MHA’s Peterborough office, said: “Carly’s promotion is testament to her diligence, efforts to support the wider tax team, high quality of service, and naturally ambitious nature.

“MHA has a strong people first ethos in not only attracting the best people to the firm, but also developing and promoting people from within, and Carly’s promotion is demonstrative of this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carly said: “I am delighted to take on the responsibilities of a director.

"I have a strong passion in private client tax advice and enjoy supporting families with the complexities of succession planning in particular.

“2025 promises to be a huge year for MHA’s nationwide tax offering with ambitious plans for growth, so my promotion within the team has come at such an exciting time. I look forward to what the future may bring.”

Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice